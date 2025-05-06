China opposes Israel’s continued military operations in Gaza

China on Tuesday said that it opposes Israel’s continued military operations in Gaza, expressing hope for the implementation of a ceasefire, Anadolu reports.

“China is highly concerned about the current situation between Palestine and Israel,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference according to an official transcript.

“We oppose Israel’s continued military operations in Gaza and hope that all parties will continue to effectively implement the ceasefire agreement and return to the right track of political resolution of the issue,” he added.

More than 52,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

