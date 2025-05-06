Israel criticises US airlines over flight suspensions following Houthi missile strike

Israel has sharply criticised US airlines for suspending flights to Tel Aviv following the Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion airport over the weekend, according to local media.

The strike, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group, targeted the airport, leaving thousands of Israeli travellers stranded abroad and prompting several international airlines to suspend their flights to Israel.

Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, criticised US airlines for cancelling their flights after the missile strike. He described the decision as sending a “troubling message” that could be interpreted as giving in to terrorism.

Akunis said that if they were true allies, then solidarity should be shown in difficult times as well as in comfortable ones.

He singled out United Airlines for particular criticism, describing its decision to halt flights for a week as “inappropriate” and stressing the need for a united and firm response to what he called “terrorist organisations”.

Dozens of foreign airlines cancelled their flights to Israel within 24 hours of the missile strike.

This marks the first time Israel has officially acknowledged a missile from Yemen striking near Ben Gurion airport and directly affecting air travel.

