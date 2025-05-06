Israel gov’t rejects calls for a state probe into 7 October

The Israeli government yesterday rejected a call from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for an official state commission of enquiry into the events of 7 October 2023, explaining that instead it has decided to form a “special” commission of inquiry.

Attorney General Baharav-Miara has previously sent a letter to the government saying that “refraining from making a decision regarding the formation of an official commission of inquiry is harmful and undermines the investigation of the truth.”

Yesterday, the Israeli government said it had decided not to establish the state commission, claiming that it had approved expanding the military aggression against the Gaza Strip and that “it was not the time” for such a probe.

The government added that it will inform the High Court of its decision within the next 90 days. Israel’s High Court had previously demanded the government explain its refusal to form an official commission of inquiry following petitions in this regard.

The government claimed its decision “will represent diverse public opinions and will enjoy the confidence of most of the public.”

Israeli media outlets said a state commission of inquiry would have had broader power to conduct the investigation.

In her letter to the government, the attorney general argued that even if a decision is made to form a state commission of inquiry soon, its work will not begin for several months, adding that most of the senior security officials who will testify before the state commission of inquiry have left their positions or will soon be vacating them.

The October Council, which includes families of more than 1,500 people killed or injured on 7 October, has criticised the government saying it was “in a state of conflict of interest”.

“We will not allow the establishment of a convenient commission of inquiry. Those being investigated cannot appoint the investigator who will investigate them. The Israeli government now openly admits that it will draft a bill to establish an alternative, convenient commission of inquiry. We remind government ministers that, given the fact that a state commission of inquiry will be required to investigate your decisions in the years preceding October 7, you are in a state of blatant conflict of interest,” they added in a statement.

READ: Israel’s Ben-Gvir reiterates insistence on starving Gaza, displacing Palestinians