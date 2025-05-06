Israel orders Yemenis near Sanaa airport to evacuate ahead of possible attacks

The Israeli occupation army today ordered all Yemenis near Sanaa International Airport to evacuate immediately ahead of possible air strikes.

Using a map, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X: “To all those present in the area of Sanaa International Airport, as shown in the attached map.”

“We urge you to evacuate the airport area – Sanaa International Airport – immediately, and to warn everyone around you to do the same without delay,” he continued.

Hinting at an impending strike, Adraee warned that failure to heed the warning “puts you in danger.”

Israel struck a number of sites in Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah yesterday killing at least one person and injuring scores more.

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted a security official and reported that the army dropped 50 bombs on the port of Hudaydah and its surroundings during the attack.

