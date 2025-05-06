Houthis threaten strong response to Israel’s bombing of Yemen

The consequences of Israel’s bombing of Yemen will be dire for the occupation state, a member of the Houthi’s political bureau warned yesterday.

Ali Al-Qhoom stressed that the Yemeni response to the Israeli bombing is coming and will be strong, and that they must bear the devastating blows.

In a post on X he wrote: “The Israeli aggression against greater Yemen will have dire consequences for the Zionists.”

He added that “targeting civilian targets, capabilities and facilities is evidence of incompetence, failure, disappointment and confusion.”

Al-Qhoom stated that Israel’s bombing will not deter Yemen from supporting Gaza, noting that Israel should not rejoice, as the Yemeni response is coming and will be strong, and they must bear the devastating blows.

Israeli media reported yesterday that more than 30 Israeli aircraft launched attacks on targets in Yemeni territory, in response to the recent Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion airport.

According to the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV channel, the Israeli air strikes targeted the port city of Hudaydah with at least six raids in the west of the country.

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz oversaw the Hudaydah attack from the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv.

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted a security official and reported that the army dropped 50 bombs on the port of Hudaydah and its surroundings during the attack.

On Sunday, the Israeli army acknowledged that a missile fired from Yemen had fallen near Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. Several casualties were reported.

Army Radio quoted a military source as saying that the American THAAD and Israeli Arrow systems attempted to intercept the Yemeni missile but failed.

That same evening, the Houthis announced a comprehensive air blockade of Israel in response to its decision to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip. The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said: “We call on all international airlines to take this statement into consideration from the moment it is announced and published, and to cancel all flights to the criminal enemy’s airports to protect the safety of their aircraft and their customers.”

