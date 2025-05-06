Palestine rejects Israel proposal for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza

The Palestinian government yesterday rejected the Israeli-proposed mechanism for distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, warning against attempts to eliminate the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other Palestinian humanitarian institutions.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian Cabinet, the government stressed its firm opposition to any actions aimed at undermining the work of UNRWA or Palestinian humanitarian organisations. It said the Israeli plan violates basic humanitarian principles and constitutes a breach of international humanitarian law.

The government welcomed the positions taken by UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations that have rejected the Israeli proposal. It also called on the international community to increase pressure on Israel to open the crossings and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

The United Nations humanitarian team in the occupied Palestinian territories has said in a recent statement that Israel has continued to block all supplies from entering Gaza since 2 March. The ban includes essential goods needed for survival, leading to the closure of bakeries and community kitchens, and leaving aid warehouses empty. The team warned that children are starving to death.

The statement added that Israeli authorities are attempting to enforce an alternative distribution mechanism through centres under the control of the Israeli occupation army. This approach, it warned, would exclude large segments of the population — particularly people with disabilities and the elderly — from receiving essential aid.

