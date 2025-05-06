Pentagon approves $17m Lockheed Martin contract for Greek F-35s

The Pentagon has approved a new $17.2 million agreement for Lockheed Martin to provide Greece with support for its inclusion in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

Under the contract, the arms contractor will “provide engineering and technical support, program management, non-recurring unique requirements, and training in support of integration efforts for the government for Greece as an F-35 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer,” the Pentagon said in a statement yesterday.

The contract is expected to be completed by May 2028 and includes work at several sites across the US, including the states of California, Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina. About four per cent of the contract involves work at a site in Lancashire, United Kingdom.

The Greek Air Force is slated to receive 20 F-35A jets after Athens signed an agreement last July to join the programme.

The F-35A is a stealth fighter capable of flying at a height of above 50,000 feet, with a range of more than 1,350 miles, according to the US Air Force.

