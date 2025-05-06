Tunisia: Opposition denounces trial of politicians in ‘conspiracy against state security’ case

The National Salvation Front (NSFT) in Tunisia has condemned the trial of several political figures in the case known as “Conspiracy Against State Security 2”.

In a statement issued yesterday, the front said: “On Tuesday, a number of political leaders are set to appear before the Counter-Terrorism Chamber at the Tunis Court of First Instance, including Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahda Movement, former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and Nadia Ukacha, former chief of staff to the president, to face charges that have now become routine, such as forming a terrorist group and conspiring against internal state security.”

It reaffirmed “the right of all defendants to a fair trial, especially their right to attend a public hearing to defend themselves.”

It also denounced the trial, which it said would be held remotely, describing it as a case of “legal distortion and abusive application of the law.”

The statement called for an end to what it described as “unjust show trials” and urged the release of all political detainees. It further appealed to all political and civil forces committed to the rule of law to “act to stop these trials and restore an environment where fair trial conditions are guaranteed for everyone.”

According to local media, on 18 April, the Counter-Terrorism Chamber at the Tunis Court of First Instance, set 6 May as the date for the first hearing in the case publicly known as “Conspiracy Against State Security 2”.

The list of defendants includes detained individuals such as Kamel El-Badawi and Ghannouchi, as well as others being tried in absentia, including Chahed, Lotfi Zitoun and Ukacha.

