Egypt extends inclusion of 11 people on terror list

The Cairo Criminal Court has extended the inclusion of 11 individuals on the list of “terrorists” for an additional five years.

The decision, issued by the Second Circuit of the Badr Criminal Court headed by Judge Wagdy Mohamed Abdel Moneim, included Mahmoud Mohamed Fathy Badr, Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Rahman Abdel Hadi, Ali Al-Sayed Ahmed Mohamed Battikh, Mohamed Abdel Rahman Morsi Ramadan, Mohamed Abu Huraira Mohamed Abdel Rahman, Khaled Ahmed Ahmed Abu Shadi, Ahmed Samir Mahmoud Ahmed Ammar, Ahmed Zaki Mohamed Ali Al-Sayed Al-Gammal, Sameh Madbouly Abdel Rahman Ali, Ayman Kamel Hassan Metwally and Abdel Rahman Qarni Moawad Sayed Meligy.

The court’s decision came in response to a request from the Egyptian Public Prosecutor in Case No. 571 of 2020, Supreme State Security.

Published in the Official Gazette, the decision stipulates that the new designation will take effect starting from the expiration date of the previous period.

Case No. 571 of 2020 concerns investigations conducted by Egyptian security services into individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, through membership in banned groups or participation in financing or planning acts aimed at destabilising the country.

Since the 2003 bloody military coup, Egypt has intensified its efforts to combat terrorism, and designated the ousted Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation in December 2013.

Law No. 8 of 2015 on Terrorist Entities and Terrorism grants judicial and security authorities broad tools to designate individuals and groups as terrorists, imposing severe penalties including imprisonment and asset freezes.

READ: Egypt probes claims activist Dalia Ziada is collaborating with Israel