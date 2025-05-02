Egypt probes claims activist Dalia Ziada is collaborating with Israel

Egypt’s Public Prosecutor has referred a complaint against political activist Dalia Ziada to the Supreme State Security Prosecution. She is accused of collaborating with Israeli entities and endangering national security by making public remarks justifying Israel’s war on Gaza and questioning Egypt’s historical support for the Palestinian cause.

The complaint cites her statements to international media outlets, including Israeli TV channels, where she allegedly defended Israel’s actions in Gaza and undermined Egypt’s regional role. It also urges an investigation into her meetings and communications with Israeli officials, as shown on her social media, and notes her affiliation with the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs, a think tank reportedly close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shame on you, Egypt… I do not deserve this! 👨‍⚖️ A new legal claim against me has been filed today to the Attorney General in Egypt, accusing me of committing high treason and asking for taking legal action against me and revoking my citizenship. ✋ What is my crime this time?… pic.twitter.com/hUOJ5OowUy — Dalia Ziada – داليا زيادة (@daliaziada) April 6, 2025

Ziada’s actions are described as “a direct attack on the principles of the Egyptian state” and in service of “its enemies,” with calls for her Egyptian nationality to be revoked.

Ziada, who left Egypt in late 2023, has faced wide criticism for her pro-Israel remarks. In April 2024, she told Yedioth Ahronoth that Arab countries should support Israel “if they think rationally,” claiming Israel was “fighting a war on behalf of the entire region.” She said she had been accused of treason and targeted by Islamists, lawyers and MPs.

The paper reported that Ziada relocated to the United States and joined the Jerusalem-based think tank in May 2024.

In the interview, she blamed Egypt for strained ties with Tel Aviv and said: “Israel was shocked by Egypt’s stance.”

Responding to the nationality revocation calls, Ziada told the paper: “My Egyptian nationality cannot be taken from me. I am as Egyptian as the pyramids and the Nile.” She thanked the Israeli public for their “love and support,” saying: “You have always been good friends to me.”

READ: Israel media accuses Egypt of spying with help of Chinese drone