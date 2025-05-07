French interior minister proposes hijab ban in universities

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced yesterday that he intends to impose a ban on wearing the hijab in universities.

Retailleau told RMC television that he wants to ban the hijab in universities, claiming “there is an Islamism that is incompatible with traditional Islamic beliefs.”

“I would like to see this happen because I recognise that there is a form of Islamism that does not reflect traditional Muslim faith. In my opinion, these are values that place women below men.”

The minister said Muslim citizens should not take his words personally, adding that “political Islam distorts the faith of Muslims.”

In March 2004, France imposed a ban on wearing the hijab in France in primary and middle schools, while universities were exempt.

In 2010, the niqab was completely banned in public places, with violations punishable by a fine of €1,500.

In August 2023, French Education Minister Gabriel Attal banned the abaya in schools, claiming it was “an Islamic garment that violates state rules and regulations.”

On 18 February, the Senate approved a bill aimed at banning the hijab in French sporting competitions.

