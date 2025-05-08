80% of Rafah's buildings destroyed by Israeli army: Israeli media

The Israeli army has destroyed nearly 80% of buildings in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip during its ongoing war on the enclave, satellite images showed, Anadolu reports.

Israeli Channel 12 published images on Thursday showing immense destruction in Rafah, which the Israeli government says it will push the Palestinians into it under an approved military plan to expand its onslaught on the enclave.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a military plan, code-named “Gideon’s Chariots,” which sets out Israel’s vision for a long-term presence in Gaza, including full military control, forced displacement of civilians, and the takeover of humanitarian aid delivery.

The channel, citing an analysis by the Hebrew University’s Geographic Information Systems Centre, said that 80% of Rafah’s buildings have been destroyed.

According to the broadcaster, thousands of buildings have been destroyed in the city, especially in areas close to the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt.

The remaining 20% of Rafah’s buildings are located in the city’s northern part, it added.

The channel said the northern town of Jabalia, the Netzarim Corridor area that separates northern Gaza from its south, and Khan Younis in southern Gaza have also seen immense destruction similar to Rafah.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

