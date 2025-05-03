Middle East Monitor
Medical supplies will only last 1 more week: Kuwait Hospital in Rafah

May 3, 2025 at 2:39 pm

Palestinians who were wounded and killed in the Israeli attack, including children, are brought to the Kuwaiti field hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 11, 2025 [Mahmoud Bassam/Anadolu Agency]

Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza warned on Saturday that it may be forced to cease operations, announcing that its medical supplies are expected to last just one more week, Anadolu reports.

“Due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and the closure of crossings, the health system is on the verge of collapse,” the hospital stated.

It revealed that more than 75% of essential medications are now unavailable in its stores severely undermining the ability of medical staff to provide critical treatment.

The hospital warned that essential services, particularly intensive care and chronic illness treatment, are now seriously threatened, and that if immediate action is not taken to deliver medical supplies, most health services could shut down.

It urged international humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently and avert an impending health catastrophe in Gaza.

The warning comes amid an already deteriorating humanitarian situation. Since March 2, Israel has blocked all aid, medicine, food, and commercial goods from entering Gaza.

Nearly 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

