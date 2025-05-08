Houthis claim launching series of operations targeting Israel, US

The Houthis have announced that their armed forces launched several missile and drone strikes against Israeli and American targets.

According to the Houthi military spokesperson, two drones struck Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area of southern Israel. Additionally, a drone targeted a vital site in the Jaffa region.

The Houthis also claimed responsibility for a significant operation against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea. The attack reportedly involved ballistic missiles and several drones.

The spokesperson asserted that an American F/A-18 fighter jet was downed during the operation, attributing the loss to confusion and panic among US forces during the assault on the Truman.

Furthermore, the Houthis claimed to have thwarted a planned US aerial attack on Yemen, stating that their pre-emptive strike on the Truman occurred before the United States announced a cessation of its military operations in Yemen.

These developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with the Houthis declaring continued military actions against Israel even after reaching a ceasefire agreement with the US in support of Gaza and against perceived aggressors.

