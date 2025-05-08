Israeli army releases 11 more Palestinian detainees from Gaza

The Israeli army released 11 more civilians on Thursday from the Gaza Strip, who were detained during Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave, a medical source said, Anadolu reports.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the detainees were set free at the Israeli-controlled Kissufim crossing in eastern Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

The medical source said the 11 Palestinians were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for medical checkups, as signs of torture appeared on their bodies.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the releases.

The Israeli army had released dozens of Palestinians from Gaza in the past months without any prior coordination or agreement with the Palestinian side.

Israel’s Prison Authority confirmed that there are 1,747 Palestinian detainees from Gaza in its jails, but Palestinians believe that the figure is in the thousands in army-run prisons.

A recent report by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem said the release of Palestinians in batches is part of Israel’s systematic policy of abuse, torture, and medical neglect against all prisoners.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

