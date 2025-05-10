Gaza Government: 65,000 children at risk of death due to Israel’s starvation

The Gaza government warned on Friday of the danger of famine which is threatening the lives of more than 65,000 children in the Gaza Strip, in light of the ongoing Israeli blockade and the prevention of the entry of aid and essential supplies for more than two months. This is in the context of the genocide committed by Tel Aviv.

The government media office in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that “the Israeli occupation is engineering a famine that is killing civilians. It continues to commit systematic crimes against more than 2.4 million civilians by closing the crossings and preventing the entry of 39,000 trucks carrying aid, fuel, and medicine, in a flagrant violation of international law.”

The statement added that all bakeries in the Gaza Strip have been out of operation for 40 days, depriving residents of bread, the most basic food, and intensifying famine and malnutrition, especially among children, the sick, and the elderly.

It noted that more than 65,000 children are at risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortages, as a result of Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon against civilians.

The statement noted that Israel has imposed a complete closure of the crossings for 70 days, worsening the humanitarian and health disaster amidst the ongoing genocide and killing.

