Ben-Gvir: We can say no to Trump, humanitarian aid is a disaster

Israeli Defence Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticised plans to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, describing the aid as “disastrous”, saying it serves the interests of Hamas.

During a morning television interview with an Israeli channel, Ben-Gvir stressed his strong opposition to any aid reaching the Gaza Strip, saying, “Even according to the Geneva Conventions, aid must not be provided to parties that will later use it against you.”

He described this aid as “pushing Israel further away from achieving victory” in its war against Hamas.

Despite his praise for US President Donald Trump, Ben-Gvir expressed his dismay at the allegations of a joint US-Israeli plan to deliver aid, expressing doubts about the extent to which Israeli officials are trying to persuade Trump not to proceed with this step.

In the same context, Ben-Gvir warned against any attempts to allow Iran to acquire civilian nuclear capabilities, stressing that “Israel’s fate must remain in its own hands, not in the hands of the Americans or anyone else.”

