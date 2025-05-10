Hamas applauds Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions ‘decision to boycott Israel

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, praised the decision by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) to boycott the Zionist occupation and ban trade and investment with its companies. The movement described the decision as a courageous step that embodies a clear alignment with truth and justice, and advocates for the rights of the Palestinian people.

In a press statement received by Quds Press on Friday, the movement called on labor unions and trade unions around the world to adopt this moral stance and continue to put pressure using all available means to isolate the fascist entity and expose its crimes against humanity.

LO trade union voted unanimously during its general conference on Friday to adopt a resolution calling for a boycott of Israel and its products.

Steinar Krogstad, deputy leader of the Confederation, said last Tuesday, “We want the fund to pull out of the companies that have activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

He added that the general policy of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, is that it does not invest in companies that violate international law.

LO is the largest confederation of trade unions in Norway and is aligned with the ruling Labour Party. Its influence often extends beyond traditional labour rights issues.

