Hamas hopes new pope will strengthen advocacy for the oppressed

Hamas congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as head of the Catholic Church, expressing hope that he will continue the path of his predecessor in supporting the oppressed and opposing genocide in Gaza.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, Hamas wished the new Pope success in fulfilling his spiritual and humanitarian mission, especially amid the global tragedies and disasters, most notably what it described as “the ongoing brutal Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

“We appreciate the bold humanitarian positions taken by the late Pope Francis, his solidarity with the Palestinian people, and his rejection of the occupation,” the statement added. “We look forward to Pope Leo XIV maintaining this moral stance in defending the oppressed and engaging actively in international forums.”

Hamas also urged Pope Leo XIV to take action to stop what it called “the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing” committed by the occupation against children, women and unarmed civilians in Gaza, and called for an end to what it described as systematic violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine.

The Vatican announced the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope of the Vatican and leader of the Catholic Church, he is the first American to hold the position.

