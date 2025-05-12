France urges EU to review cooperation with Israel over Gaza

France has called on the European Commission to urgently review the EU’s association agreement with Israel, citing the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and concerns over Israel’s compliance with human rights obligations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Info radio yesterday that the EU-Israel partnership must be reassessed in light of Israel’s role in obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

His remarks came as the humanitarian crisis deepens in the enclave, where food, water, and medical supplies remain scarce.

“This is a legitimate request and I call on the European Commission to examine it,” Barrot said.

He stressed that the EU-Israel association agreement is founded on the principles of human rights and democracy, and questioned whether those principles are currently being upheld.

Asked whether France supports suspending the agreement, Barrot responded: “Let’s see what analysis the European Commission will make of Israel’s compliance with Article 2 of the agreement.”

Barrot strongly criticised Israel’s approach to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“I think we have to express the reality in words. The reality is that Palestinians in Gaza are starving, thirsty, have nothing, and that Gaza today is on the brink of chaos and famine,” he said.

“I think everyone is aware of this,” he added, describing Israel’s stance as “incomprehensible.”

“And it is precisely by expressing our opinion clearly that we can undoubtedly hope to influence the Israeli position,” Barrot concluded.

His comments follow a call by the Netherlands for an urgent review of the EU-Israel agreement and reflect growing divisions within the 27-member bloc.

While some countries, including Spain and Ireland, have previously demanded the suspension of the agreement, others have taken a more cautious approach.

Earlier this week, the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Brussels had offered assistance to Israel to help distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, signed in 1995 and in force since 2000, governs trade and political relations between the two sides. Article 2 of the agreement stipulates that relations must be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.