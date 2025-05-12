Israel creates safe corridor, ceases strikes in Gaza ahead of US captive’s release

The Israeli occupation army is set to establish a safe corridor in Gaza along with a temporary ceasefire for the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American captive held in the enclave, local media reported today.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the army ceases its air strikes in Gaza and established a safe corridor effective at 12pm local time (0900 GMT) for the Israeli-American soldier’s release.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that Israeli forces operating in Gaza were notified of a ceasefire for Alexander’s release.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, confirmed that it will release Alexander today.

“The Qassam Brigades decided to release Zionist soldier Edan Alexander, who holds US citizenship, today, May 12, 2025,” spokesman Abu Obaida said in a brief statement.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Israeli warplanes were absent from Gaza skies today, with no reports of air strikes or artillery shelling in the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier that Israel made no further promises for a ceasefire or the release of Palestinians from its jails in exchange for Alexander.

Hamas said that Alexander’s release followed talks with the US administration.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that Hamas’ forthcoming release of the soldier marks a “step taken in good faith” towards the US and regional mediators, signaling that it might be the first of the “final steps” needed to end Israel’s war.

Alexander, a soldier who was serving in an elite infantry unit on the Gaza border, is known to be the last remaining living American captive in Gaza.

According to Hamas, the soldier’s release is one of several steps aimed at facilitating a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and allowing humanitarian aid and relief supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The anticipated release comes ahead of Trump’s scheduled tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from tomorrow through Friday. The itinerary does not include a visit to Israel.

The trip comes amid reports of rising tensions between Trump and Netanyahu, including allegations that Trump has cut off direct communication over suspicions that the Israeli premier is manipulating the US administration.

More than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.