Israeli media reports new missile attack from Yemen

Israeli media reported a new missile strike from Yemen today as tension continues to rise over Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

The public broadcaster KAN said that the missile fell before reaching Israel.

There was no confirmation of the strike by the Israeli occupation army.

Yemen’s Houthi group said that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air strikes on the coastal Hudaydah province yesterday.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where over 52,800 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault since 7 October 2023, most of them women and children.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January, but resumed them after Israel renewed air strikes on Gaza in March.