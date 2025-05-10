Israeli military plans to expand strikes in Yemen, target sites in Iran: Report

The Israeli military is planning to expand strikes in Yemen and potentially target certain locations inside Iran, according to Israeli media, Anadolu reports.

Israel’s attacks on the Houthis in Yemen will proceed “without any restrictions,” said a report in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing unnamed security sources.

“Iran will not emerge unscathed from this exchange of attacks with Yemen,” said the report, that suggested in response to missiles launched by the Houthi, which Israel claims are Iranian-made, Tel Aviv is considering direct retaliation against Iran.

The Israeli military is reportedly preparing to respond to Houthi attacks with “stronger and broader” operations.

Security sources said Israel is currently assessing options for striking direct targets within Iran and intends to intensify attacks on missile launch sites and other infrastructure in Yemen.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently threatened to launch severe strikes on the Houthis following a missile attack from Yemen.

Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party, criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, urging it to “stop hesitating and being timid” and instead expand operations against the Houthis.

“Israel cannot sit idly by while Houthi missiles cause a massive humanitarian disaster or continue to cripple the economy,” Lapid said.

