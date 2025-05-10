Houthis: We targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport and another vital target in Yaffa with a missile and a drone

The Yemeni Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) announced on Friday that it had targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and another vital target in Yaffa using a missile and a drone.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement, “In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, in rejection of the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and as part of the implementation of the no-fly zone over the criminal Israeli enemy entity, the Yemeni armed forces missile force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport, in the occupied Yaffa region, with a hypersonic ballistic missile. The missile successfully hit its target, thanks be to God.”

The spokesman indicated that “the interception systems failed to intercept the missile, causing millions of occupying Zionists to rush to shelters. It also halted airport operations for about an hour.”

Saree added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces’ drone carried out a military operation targeting a vital Israeli enemy target in the occupied Yaffa area using a Yaffa drone.”

“The armed forces reiterate their warning to companies that have not yet complied with the ban to immediately halt their flights to occupied Palestine, as other companies have done,” he noted.

The military spokesman ended his statement by saying, “The decision to ban air traffic to the airports of occupied Palestine, as well as the ban on the passage of Israeli ships through the Red and Arabian Seas, in addition to support operations, will remain in effect until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

