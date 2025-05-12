Jordan says coordinating with Turkiye, Syria, international community to end Israeli assault on Syrian territory

Jordan said Monday that it is coordinating with Turkiye, Syria, Arab states, and the international community “to end Israel’s aggression” on Syrian territory, Anadolu reports.

“Our position with Turkiye and Syria is united in supporting Syria’s security, stability, and sovereignty, and in working together to confront all challenges,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference with his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Asaad al-Shaibani, following a trilateral meeting in Ankara.

“We are coordinating with our brothers in Syria and Turkiye, as well as with fellow Arab nations and the international community, to put an end to Israeli aggression against Syria,” he added.

Safadi said Jordan will not spare efforts to ensure that the Syrian people have a safe and dignified life after years of suffering.

The Jordanian minister said he discussed with his Turkish and Syrian counterparts the practical steps to help Damascus activate institutions and build economic relations.

The top diplomat said his discussions with the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers also took up mechanisms “to counter Daesh/ISIS and all forms of terrorism, as terrorism is a threat to us all.”

Safadi underlined Jordan’s ongoing efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

Nearly 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

