Pope calls for ceasefire in Gaza, in first Sunday address

Pope Leo XIV has appealed to the world’s major powers for “no more war”” in his first Sunday message to crowds in St. Peter’s Square since his election as pontiff, Reuters reported.

The new pope, elected on 8 May, called for an “authentic and lasting peace” in Ukraine, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all Israeli captives held in the enclave.

Speaking in fluent Italian, Leo also welcomed the recent fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan, negotiated overnight on Saturday, and said he was praying for the “miracle of peace”.

“No more war!” the pope said, repeating a frequent call of the late Pope Francis and noting the recent 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in which some 60 million people were killed.

Leo said today’s world was living through “the dramatic scenario of a Third World War being fought piecemeal,” again repeating a phrase coined by Francis.

Tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and on the Via della Conciliazione leading to the Vatican broke into applause at the call for peace.

The pope also said he was “profoundly saddened” by the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and release of the remaining captives held in the enclave.

Meanwhile, Israel’s i24NEWS reported that President Isaac Herzog plans to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new pope, claiming it will “open a new page” between Israel and the Vatican.

The funeral of the late Pope Francis was attended by Tel Aviv’s envoy to the Vatican, who is considered a low-level diplomat as a result of the late Pope’s open criticism of Israel’s violations in Gaza.

Shortly after posting a message of condolences on the death of Pope Francis, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs deleted the post citing Pope Francis strong and open criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.