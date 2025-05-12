Trump, Netanyahu talk on phone ahead of expected release of Israeli-American captive from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump today shortly before the expected release of the last living Israeli-American captive from the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv said.

“The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for assistance in releasing IDF [Israeli occupation army] soldier Edan Alexander,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Trump reaffirmed “his commitment to Israel and his desire to continue close cooperation with Netanyahu.”

The office said the Israeli premier directed his negotiating delegation to leave for the Qatari capital Doha tomorrow.

“Negotiations will only take place under fire,” it added.

Trump said yesterday that Hamas’ promised release of Alexander marks a “step taken in good faith” towards the US and regional mediators, signaling that it might be the first of the “final steps” needed to end Israel’s war.

According to Hamas, the release would be among several steps aimed at facilitating a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and allowing humanitarian aid and relief supplies into the Gaza Strip.

Trump is expected to embark on his first official international trip tomorrow, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

