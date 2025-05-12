Trump’s envoy arrives in Israel ahead of scheduled release of Israeli-American captive

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel today ahead of the expected release of Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander from Gaza.

The Israeli daily Maariv said Witkoff will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer during his trip.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler will arrive in Israel, escorted by Alexander’s mother.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, confirmed that it will release Alexander today.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Alexander will be released in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Trump said yesterday that Hamas’ forthcoming release of the soldier marks a “step taken in good faith” towards the US and regional mediators, signaling that it might be the first of the “final steps” needed to end Israel’s war.

Alexander, a soldier who was serving in an elite infantry unit in the Israeli occupation army on the Gaza fence, is known to be the last remaining American captive in Gaza who is still alive.

According to Hamas, the soldier’s release would be among several steps aimed at facilitating a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and allowing humanitarian aid and relief supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The anticipated release comes ahead of Trump’s scheduled tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from tomorrow through Friday. The itinerary does not include a visit to Israel.

The trip comes amid reports of rising tensions between Trump and Netanyahu, including allegations that Trump has cut off direct communication over suspicions that the Israeli premier is manipulating the US administration.

More than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.