Trump says ‘very good things’ happening with Iran, rules out nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism about ongoing nuclear talks with Iran, saying “very good things” are happening, Anadolu reports.

“With respect to Iran, I think you have very good things happening there too,” Trump said during a news conference at the White House.

While reaffirming Washington’s firm stance on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Trump noted that Iranian officials appear to be engaging constructively.

“I think (they_ can’t have a nuclear weapon, but I think that they are talking intelligently. We’re in the midst of talking to them, and they’re right now acting very intelligent,” he said.

Trump emphasized that the US wants Iran to have a prosperous and peaceful future, but nuclear capability remains a red line.

“We want Iran to be wealthy and wonderful and happy and great, but they can’t have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple,” he said, adding that Tehran “understands” Washington.

“I think they’re being very reasonable thus far,” Trump said.

US president’s remarks come amid ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran, as both sides weigh steps to ease tensions that have persisted over Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities.

The negotiations between Iran and the US, primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program, started last month with Omani mediation amid an escalation of tensions.

The ongoing talks seek to reach a deal that would replace the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, that was reached in 2015.

The US, under Trump, walked out of the multilateral deal in May 2018, which led to a dramatic escalation of tensions between Iran and the US.

