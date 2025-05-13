Attack on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital ‘huge blow to already overwhelmed health system’: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) described an attack Tuesday on Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip as “a huge blow to the already overwhelmed health system,” Anadolu reports.

He said the attacks against health facilities should be deterred.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted on X that the attack killed two and injured 12. One of the injured is in “critical condition and is undergoing multiple surgical procedures,” he said.

“The burn unit was struck, 18 hospital beds in the surgical department, 8 beds in the intensive care unit and 10 inpatient beds were destroyed,” he said.

“We repeat our call: attacks on hospitals must stop,” he demanded.

He also urged an end to the aid blockade in Gaza, which has been in place by Israel since March 2, to allow food, medicine and equipment to support patients and the rehabilitation of hospitals to enter the enclave.

More than 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

