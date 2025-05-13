Israel’s Netanyahu says won’t end Gaza war, but might accept temporary ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he might accept a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, but will not commit to end the war on the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu reports.

Speaking during a visit to injured soldiers, Netanyahu said, “eliminating Hamas and freeing all our hostages – these work together.”

“Hamas might say ‘okay – we want to release ten more.’ There will be no situation where we stop the war,” Netanyahu added.

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu assured his coalition partners that unless Hamas agrees to disarm, Israel will accept only a temporary ceasefire that frees some of the hostages.

“In the coming days, we will enter with full force to complete the operation to defeat Hamas. Our forces are there now,” he added.

On Monday, Netanyahu’s office said he directed his negotiating team to travel to Qatar to discuss a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas.

The delegation is expected to remain in Doha at least until Thursday amid US President Donald Trump’s Gulf tour.

Hamas released Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday, saying that the release came after communications with Washington as part of ongoing efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel estimates that 58 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 21 who are still alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, where they face torture, starvation and medical neglect—conditions that have led to multiple deaths, according to reports by Palestinian and Israeli media and human rights organizations.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

