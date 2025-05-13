Ben Gvir: We got US support to open gates of hell on Gaza

Israel received “American support to open the gates of hell on Gaza,” far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said yesterday.

Speaking to the press, Ben-Gvir said that defeating Hamas is “the main objective”, adding: “We must stop hesitating and launch a decisive attack to crush the movement and encourage migration from the Gaza Strip, rather than bringing aid into the territory.”

“We will free our hostages by force,” he claimed.

His statements came as Hamas released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, who had been held captive since 7 October 2023.

Earlier this week, Ben-Gvir stated that “Israel must fight the war until complete victory,” arguing that this approach is more likely to bring back the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

READ: Israel resumes attacks on Gaza hours after US captive released