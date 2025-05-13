Israel resumes attacks on Gaza hours after US captive released

The Israeli occupation military resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip late last night, killing a Palestinian woman and critically injuring a child following a temporary lull so Hamas could release Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, Anadolu reported.

The shelling targeted the Al-Daraj neighbourhood, an Anadolu reporter said, citing medical sources.

A shell struck near Al-Ramlah School, which shelters displaced families in the same neighbourhood.

In a separate attack within Al-Daraj, several Palestinians were injured after Israeli artillery struck an apartment in a residential building, according to medical sources.

Israeli occupation forces continued shelling multiple areas in the eastern and northern parts of Gaza City. The bombardment later extended to the eastern outskirts of Khan Yunis in the south and the northern parts of Rafah governorate.

Palestinian journalist Hassan Eslaih was killed in a targeted attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis where he was being treated for injuries he sustained in an attempt on his life last month. His death brings to 215 the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.

The escalation after Alexander was handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza and was reunited with his family.

Earlier yesterday, Israel’s Channel 14 cited a senior Israeli military official saying the occupation army would resume its genocide in Gaza immediately after Alexander entered Israeli territory.

“The moment Edan is on Israeli soil, we will resume attacks and continue the operational plan unless the political leadership decides otherwise,” said the official.

Alexander was released following negotiations led by US President Donald Trump’s administration with Palestinian resistance group Hamas through mediators.

Israel estimates that 58 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 21 who are still alive.

Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, where they face torture, starvation and medical neglect — conditions that have led to multiple deaths, according to reports by Palestinian and Israeli media and human rights organisations.

Nearly 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.