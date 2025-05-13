Flights to resume at Sanaa airport on Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis say

Yemen’s Houthi group said Tuesday that flights will be resumed at Sanaa International Airport on Wednesday after a week-long suspension following Israeli air strikes, Anadolu reports.

The airport director, Khaled Al-Shaief, told the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV that the airport runway has been rehabilitated after the Israeli strikes.

“The airport is ready to receive flights starting from May 14,” he added, without giving further details.

Last week, Israeli warplanes launched air strikes targeting the airport, power stations, and industrial facilities in Sanaa and the nearby Amran province.

At least seven people were killed and 94 others injured in the attacks, according to the Houthi-run authorities.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where over 52,900 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas but resumed them after Israel’s renewed air strikes on Gaza in March.

