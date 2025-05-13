Middle East Monitor
Hamas slams settler attempt to mark Passover with a sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

May 13, 2025 at 11:45 am

A view of Dome of Rock as thousands of Palestinian worshipers gather to perform the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on March 07, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

A view of Dome of Rock as thousands of Palestinian worshipers gather to perform the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on March 07, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas yesterday slammed Israeli settlers who attempted to slaughter a lamb in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Passover, and described it as a “dangerous escalation” that calls for mobilisation, Anadolu reported.

Earlier yesterday, Al-Aqsa Mosque guards prevented Israeli settlers from bringing a lamb into the mosque for slaughter.

Hamas described the settlers’ attempt as a “flagrant violation” of Islamic sanctities which calls for mobilisation to confront the settlers’ attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas reiterated its rejection of Israeli policies aimed at “facilitating settler incursions into the mosque and allowing them to perform unprecedented Talmudic rituals.”

A video went viral on social media yesterday showing four settlers approaching Bab Al-Ghawanmeh, one of the mosque’s gates, where Israeli police officers are stationed; with a lamb hidden inside a bag for “sacrifice”.

