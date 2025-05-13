Hamas slams settler attempt to mark Passover with a sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Hamas yesterday slammed Israeli settlers who attempted to slaughter a lamb in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Passover, and described it as a “dangerous escalation” that calls for mobilisation, Anadolu reported.
Earlier yesterday, Al-Aqsa Mosque guards prevented Israeli settlers from bringing a lamb into the mosque for slaughter.
Hamas described the settlers’ attempt as a “flagrant violation” of Islamic sanctities which calls for mobilisation to confront the settlers’ attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Hamas reiterated its rejection of Israeli policies aimed at “facilitating settler incursions into the mosque and allowing them to perform unprecedented Talmudic rituals.”
A video went viral on social media yesterday showing four settlers approaching Bab Al-Ghawanmeh, one of the mosque’s gates, where Israeli police officers are stationed; with a lamb hidden inside a bag for “sacrifice”.
حركة حــماس: محاولة المستوطنين ذبح القربان في المسجد الأقصى تصعيدٌ خطير يستدعي النفير وإشعال المواجهة والحشد الواسع لحماية الأقصى من مخططات وأطماع المستوطنين، ونشيد بحراس الأقصى الذين تمكنوا من التصدي لهذه المحاولة الخطيرة وأفشلوا عملية الذبح وتدنيس المسجد. pic.twitter.com/MetnOhEO2o
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 12, 2025
