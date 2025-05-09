‘We climbed walls to get to Al-Aqsa,’ Palestinians speak of increasing restrictions

Restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque increased significantly during Ramadan this year compared to previous years and continue to be tightened.

Palestinians from the occupied West Bank are now almost completely barred from entering the mosque.

A doctor from the city of Nablus, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed he and his friends climbed Israel’s illegal Separation Wall to get to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said: “We entered Al-Aqsa Mosque by the grace of God alone, despite all the difficulties, but God allowed us to enter, praise be to God.”

Mohammed Uddin, 21, a British tourist who visited the Aida refugee camp in the West Bank during Ramadan said the Separation Wall is so large some of the children are not able to see the sunrise or sunset.

“The wall would be looming over us. There are some kids there who haven’t seen the sun rise or the sun set.”

Al-Aqsa Mosque: A daily battleground for influence

The Separation Wall is a heavily fortified concrete structure with watchtowers, soldiers and military camps surrounding it. To climb the wall and then navigate around checkpoints, soldiers and settlers is an incredibly difficult task.

The end of Ramadan led to a decrease in the number of foreign tourists and Palestinians visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque, emboldening Israeli occupation forces to tighten restrictions and turn more people away.

M.S., an imam at Al-Aqsa Mosque who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “In Ramadan, it was less complicated to enter, but now it’s gone back to being even more difficult, and the mosque is closed for the brothers from the West Bank all year.”

Increasing threats

Threats against Al-Aqsa Mosque have been circulating among Israeli settler organisations.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs warned on 19 April of calls by Israeli settler organisations to attack and demolish the mosque and build a temple in its place after posts circulated in Hebrew on social media platforms.

Last April an AI-generated video depicting the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and construction of the so-called “Third Temple” was published on numerous Israeli platforms under the title “Next year in Jerusalem”.

Extremist Israeli platforms have circulated an AI-generated video showing the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the construction of the Third Temple in its place. It was shared under the title: “Next Year in Jerusalem.” pic.twitter.com/8To4kS9unC — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 19, 2025

The Palestinian ministry said this was “systematic incitement to escalate the targeting of Christian and Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.”

“The ministry calls on the international community and its relevant UN institutions to deal with this incitement with utmost seriousness and to take the measures required by international law.”

The mosque has been stormed frequently by Israeli settlers and far-right politicians, under the protection of heavily armed Israeli police.

Timeline: Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

The most recent of which occurred on Tuesday when Israeli settlers stormed the mosque under police protection, among the group was far-right Rabbi Shimshon Alboim, who leads a group advocating for the mosque’s demolition in order to build a Jewish temple.

Last August, right-wing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir caused outrage by saying he would build a Jewish synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound while also provocatively storming the mosque at least six times since taking office in 2022.

The restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshippers to the mosque means settlers and occupation authorities face less resistance at the site and their efforts to change the status quo may materialise.

