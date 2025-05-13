Israel assassinates Gaza’s anti-narcotics police chief

Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security announced today that it is mourning Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Qudra, chief of the anti-narcotics police and member of the police command council, after he was assassinated in an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis early this morning, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said Al-Qudra had remained dedicated to his job throughout the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza and never hesitated to serve his people.

The ministry accused the Israeli occupation army of systematically targeting the security and police sectors and their members during its ongoing war on Gaza, “as part of its attempts to create security chaos and instability” in the war-ravaged territory.

The ministry affirmed that it would continue to fulfill its duties to the fullest and vowed to stand strongly in the face of Israeli attempts to undermine the internal front and create chaos in Gaza.

