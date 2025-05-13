Israel claims to have intercepted Houthi missile

Israel yesterday claimed to have intercepted a missile coming from Yemen, after Tel Aviv launched a series of air strikes on the Red Sea city of Hudaydah, Hebrew media outlets reported.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that “the missile launched from Yemen fell before reaching Israel.” There was no comment from the Houthis on the Israeli claims.

The missile came hours after the Houthis announced that Israeli aircraft had launched a series of air strikes on the Hudaydah Governorate, overlooking the Red Sea in western Yemen.

Last week, the Israeli occupation launched a large-scale attack on Sana’a International Airport, central power stations and a cement factory in Yemen, killing seven people and wounding 94 others, according to the Houthi group.

The Houthis vowed a “shocking and painful response” to the Israeli occupation’s raids, stressing their unwavering support for the Gaza Strip “no matter the cost”.

The escalations came hours after the Omani Foreign Ministry announced that contacts held by Muscat with the United States and the Houthi group resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

According to the agreement, the Houthis agreed not to target US ships in the Red Sea.

Since mid-March, Yemen has been subjected to intense US attacks, with more than 1,300 air strikes and naval shelling, resulting in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of civilians, according to the Houthis.