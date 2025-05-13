Saudi crown prince says deals worth over $300bn signed with US during Trump’s visit to kingdom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Tuesday that the kingdom has signed agreements with the US worth more than $300 billion during US President Donald Trump’s current visit, Anadolu reports.

His remarks came during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, attended by Trump following bilateral talks and the signing of several agreements *** covering various fields, including energy and defense.

“Our countries share a deep economic relationship that began 92 years ago,” the crown prince said, emphasizing that joint investments are one of the key pillars of Saudi economic ties with the US.

He added that Saudi Arabia currently has the largest economy in the region, adding that his country “is working on partnership opportunities with the US valued at $600 billion.”

The crown prince also noted that trade volume between the two nations from 2013 to 2024 reached $500 billion.

The US companies account for nearly a quarter of all foreign investment in Saudi Arabia, he said.

READ: Saudi-US summit opens in Riyadh in presence of Trump, Bin Salman

The 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum opened in Riyadh on Tuesday, with senior Saudi and American officials in attendance, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in his opening speech that Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the US over the next four years.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia is his first Middle East tour since his second term began on January 20. The tour, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, includes stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He previously visited the kingdom in 2017 during his first term (2017-2021), where he met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and attended a US-Gulf summit in Riyadh.

Trump is scheduled to attend the fifth US-Gulf summit in the Saudi capital on Wednesday, along with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), founded on May 25, 1981, and headquartered in Riyadh, is made up of six countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

READ: Saudi launches new company to develop AI technologies