Sudan labels UAE an ‘aggressor state’ as drone strikes target Port Sudan airport

With drone strikes hitting Port Sudan in six straight attacks, members of the Sudan Army now believe the country is in direct conflict with the United Arab Emirates, allegedly the principal sponsor of Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sudan declared the UAE as an “aggressor state” and formally cut ties with the Gulf country. The strikes targeted Port Sudan airport, an army base as well as the country’s main fuel depot, causing a massive blaze just south of the eastern city.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said reports of attacks on Port Sudan were a “worrying development threatening the protection of civilians and humanitarian operations.” Nearly all humanitarian aid into Sudan, where famine has already been declared and nearly 25 million people suffer dire food insecurity, arrives through Port Sudan. From the airport, where Sudanese airlines had resumed flights after the first drone strike, “fires broke out in multiple buildings” following the latest explosion, a traveler told AFP news agency.

In a televised speech, Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim said Sudan was “severing diplomatic relations with the UAE” and withdrawing its ambassador, accusing the Gulf country of violating Sudan’s sovereignty through its “proxy”, the paramilitary RSF which has been at war with the army since April 2023. It follows the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) rejection of Sudan’s court case which accused the UAE of contributing to a genocide in the Darfur region in its support of the RSF led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The ICJ said Sudan’s case “manifestly lacked jurisdiction” and dismissed it.

Despite the announcement, it is unlikely that Sudan will take any concrete steps to cut ties with the UAE. Sudan’s army could lose tens of millions of dollars in gold revenue, as well as access to vital banking operations, according to claims made in Al Jazeera. Reports say a UAE-backed company owns a majority of shares in Sudan’s largest gold mine, which is believed to sell tens of millions of dollars worth of gold to the UAE. According to the Central Bank of Sudan about 97 per cent of gold exports from army-controlled areas went to the UAE in 2023. Reports indicate a trading company called Kush exported at least one tonne of gold in 2024.

In addition, UAE banks own a majority share in the Bank of Khartoum, whose digital platform, Bankak, facilitates money transfers for millions of Sudanese and public institutions.

The UAE state also owns El Nilein Bank, which manages and approves international transactions on behalf of Port Sudan, according to a report by Suliman Baldo, the founder of the Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker, who co-authored a report in March for the Chatham House think tank. “This was a rushed decision [to cut ties with the UAE] that will have serious consequences due to the UAE’s control over [Sudan’s] national economy,” said Baldo.

Speaking anonymously, a member of the army forces fighting on the frontline declared that the UAE was emboldened by the rejection of Sudan’s case by the ICJ. However, he said: “Despite some setbacks the SAF [Sudanese army] forces were advancing towards Darfur.” He cautiously revealed that the army entry point to defeat the RSF would be unexpected. RSF remains in control of South, Central, West and East Darfur including West Kordofan, but has been unable to completely capture North Darfur and its capital city, El Fasher.

The member of SAF said with the exception of difficulties in the water supply, much of Sudan in the liberated areas are returning back to a level of normality. However, he said: “Most people will not be rested or feel truly secure until the defeat of the RSF or its surrender has been achieved.” Like some of the army’s leadership, our source expressed disappointment at the occasional slow decision making process in the battle plans. “Our fighters are well equipped and highly trained and eager to take the fight to the enemy. On the back of the victories in Khartoum, there is a preparedness to recapture the whole country,” the source said.

However, he suggested that the recent attack on Port Sudan may have been assisted by sources who had detailed intelligence of the military and airport infrastructure. Those sources, in his estimation, are driven by political objectives. With the absence of any dialogue between the two sides, it is difficult to envision how the current impasse can be overcome. However, observers agree that a dynamic administration with a strong government can activate Sudan’s diplomatic standing, although it is yet to be seen what the appointment of diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister or Omar Seddik, a current ambassador, as foreign minister can ultimately achieve.

