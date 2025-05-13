US imposes new sanctions on Iran amid nuclear talks

The United States Treasury Department yesterday imposed sanctions on two Iranian individuals and one company, a day after the fourth round of talks were held between Tehran and Washington in Oman.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the new sanctions target Iranian nationals Mohammad Reza Seddiqi Sabir and Ahmad Haghighat Talab.

Pouya Tarh Pars engineering Company was also added to the sanctions list.

According to the US Treasury Department, the company is located in the Shams Abad Industrial Zone in Tehran and is active in the field of sensitive technologies.

The sanctions came a day after the fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US concluded in the Omani capital, Muscat. The talks lasted for three hours, according to US media reports, citing an official source.