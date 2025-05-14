17 Palestinian children return to Gaza after receiving treatment in Jordan

Seventeen Palestinian children, accompanied by their families, returned to the Gaza Strip yesterday after completing their treatment in hospitals in Jordan.

The children passed through the King Hussein border crossing between Jordan and Palestine as part of the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative launched by the kingdom to provide urgent medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

The children had arrived in Jordan on 4 March as part of the first medical evacuation group, coordinated through joint land and air efforts by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health.

During their stay, the children received specialised treatment for a range of urgent medical conditions, with all 17 making full recoveries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are in need of medical evacuation as a result of the injuries they sustained in Israel’s indiscriminate bombing campaign, which decimated medical facilities and the blockade which has stopped the entry of lifesaving medical aid into the enclave.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression and tightened its blockade on the Gaza Strip in March, shattering a ceasefire that had come into effect on 19 January.

More than 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

