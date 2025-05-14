Hamas: Israel fabricates claims to justify killing civilians

Hamas has warned that the Israeli occupation army is using false claims to justify the killing of civilians, following a wave of intensive air strikes on hospitals in Gaza.

The group described the attack on the Gaza European Hospital east of Khan Yunis as a “new crime” aimed at disabling what remains of Gaza’s hospitals, as part of what it called a continuing campaign of extermination against the population in the besieged Strip.

In a statement received by Quds Press yesterday, Hamas said that the Israeli bombardment resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries. Among the casualties were patients, medical staff, and members of the civil defence and ambulance services, who were reportedly targeted while trying to evacuate the wounded.

The hospital is now completely out of service, the statement asserted.

The group accused the Israeli government of committing “unprecedented crimes in the history of conflict” by bombing hospitals crowded with patients and displaced persons. It said such actions represent blatant violations of international law.

Hamas also rejected the Israeli army’s claims that military sites were located in the area, calling them “lies” and “an attempt to mislead global public opinion.”

“Israel has repeatedly used such justifications to destroy the healthcare system and to terrorise civilians in Gaza,” the resistance movement added.

The Palestinian group urged immediate action to end the ongoing attacks and to hold the Israeli occupation government accountable for what it called a disregard for humanitarian norms and laws.

