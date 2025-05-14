Houthis claim hypersonic missile strike on Israel airport

Yemen’s Houthi movement yesterday announced that it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. The group stated that the attack was conducted in solidarity with Palestinians and in protest against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared that the missile “successfully hit its target,” leading to widespread panic and a temporary suspension of airport operations for nearly an hour.

He warned international airlines to avoid flying to Israeli airports, asserting that such facilities are now considered unsafe.

The group has pledged to continue its military operations, including imposing what it describes as an “aerial and maritime blockade” on Israel, until hostilities in Gaza cease and the blockade on the territory is lifted.

Earlier, Israeli air defences monitored the launch of two missiles from Yemen towards Israel within one hour, the first of which resulted in the activation of sirens in large areas, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and their environs.

Israeli media reported that the second missile was intercepted or fell before it penetrated Israeli airspace.

