Trump: The Houthis are tough fighters

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that Yemen’s Houthis are tough fighters but have agreed to stop targeting American ships.

Speaking during the Saudi–US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump said: “We’ve launched more than 1,100 strikes against the Houthis. They’re tough, they’re fighters, but they agreed to stop targeting US ships.”

He added that the United States had not intended to strike the Houthis, but their attacks on vessels — and earlier targeting of Saudi Arabia — had left no choice.

The US President criticised the Biden administration’s decision to remove the Houthis from the list of terrorist groups, calling it a “wrong move”.

He said the United States has “the greatest military, the strongest military, stronger than any, the best weapons in the world,” but emphasised that he does not wish to use it, adding: “I always prefer peace and partnership.” He also reaffirmed his belief in “peace through strength.”

“I will never hesitate to wield American power if it’s necessary to defend the United States or to help defend our allies,” he stressed.

Last Tuesday, Trump made a surprise decision to halt military operations against the Houthis. “The Houthis agreed to stop their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea,” he said.

