Israel issues evacuation warnings in Yemen as Trump visits Gulf

Israel today issued evacuation warnings for three seaports in Yemen after saying the Houthis had fired a missile towards it, according to Reuters.

It reported the missile launch while US President Donald Trump was on a visit to three Gulf states – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israeli army said the Ras Issa, Hudaydah and Salif ports were being used by the Houthi group. Israel had said earlier that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards its territory.

Trump, who started an intensified military campaign against Houthi strongholds in Yemen on 15 March, agreed to an Oman-mediated ceasefire deal with the group, which said the accord did not include Israel.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel, as well as attacking Israeli-linked vessels in global shipping lanes, in a campaign that they say is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as Israel presses on with its genocidal military campaign there.

Trump said yesterday the Houthis had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Israel has carried out numerous air strikes in Yemen killing scores of civilians.

READ: Trump: The Houthis are tough fighters