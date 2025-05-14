PA’s targeting of Palestinians could tear social fabric, Hamas warns

Hamas yesterday warned the Palestinian Authority of the repercussions of its security forces’ behaviour on the Palestinian national and social fabric.

This came after a young man was killed by PA security forces in the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas, in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday.

In a statement Hamas mourned Rami Zahran and called for a unified national stance against these “unpatriotic practices”.

According to field testimonies, PA forces opened fire on Zahran while he was driving a vehicle belonging to his brother, Yazan Omran Zahran, who is wanted by the Israeli occupation forces and the PA.

The PA security forces had previously detained Yazan Zahran for five months, and the Israeli occupation forces had raided the family home several times in search of him.

Hamas called for pressure on the security forces’s leadership to halt these serious violations and preserve Palestinian blood and freedom of opinion and expression.

Hamas also urged “greater cohesion and unity” to confront the Israeli crimes and brutal aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

“The PA forces’ killing of our people in the West Bank (…) in conjunction with the escalation of campaigns of persecution and political arrest of activists constitutes a new blow to the Palestinian social fabric and a disregard for all national calls to stop its actions against our people,” it added.

Palestinian Authority security forces also killed an elderly man, Abu Khalil Saba’aneh, and wounded others with direct gunfire in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin yesterday.

