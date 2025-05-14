Putin invited to visit Iran, but dates have yet to be set, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has an invitation to visit Iran, but the dates have not yet been agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today according to Reuters.

Iran’s government spokesman Fatemeh Mohajerani was quoted yesterday by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti as saying that Putin’s visit to Iran “is currently being worked out.”

Moscow and Tehran signed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement in January, the two countries have supplied each other with weapons, and Russia has defended what it says is Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy.

“Indeed, President Putin has an invitation to pay an official or working visit to Iran. The dates have not yet been agreed. As soon as they are agreed, we will inform you,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about a possible visit.

“We highly value our partnership with this country and we highly value the depth of our relationship in a wide variety of areas.”

Putin last visited Iran in 2022, months after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.