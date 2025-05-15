118 Palestinian killed in Gaza amid Trump’s Gulf visit

Israeli air raids across the Gaza Strip killed 71 Palestinians yesterday, including 50 in Jabalia, where a series of intensive air strikes hit the town and its refugee camp, according to figures from the Anadolu Agency.

Since US President Donald Trump arrived in the region on Tuesday, Israeli attacks have reportedly killed 118 Palestinians, including children, women and a journalist. Two hospitals, six schools and three displacement shelters were also directly targeted in what has been described as the most intense escalation in recent weeks.

The escalation came after the Israeli occupation army issued evacuation orders affecting thousands in western Gaza City, including patients at Al-Shifa Hospital and those in UN-run shelters.

An Israeli drone strike killed one person and injured others east of Jabalia, while nine others were wounded in a separate air strike on a home in Beit Lahia, according to Civil Defence teams and medical sources.

Air strikes also hit homes in Jabalia and near Al-Shura Mosque in Tel Al-Zaatar, with no immediate reports of casualties. In southern Gaza, the army shelled the area around the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis for the second time in 24 hours, and also struck a water well in Al-Mawasi.

Yesterday evening, the occupation army ordered evacuations in several residential blocks in southern Gaza City’s Al-Remal neighbourhood, claiming Hamas activity in the area. The warning included Al-Shifa Hospital and multiple schools housing tens of thousands of displaced people.

Since October 2023, Israel has been conducting a large-scale military offensive in Gaza. According to local health authorities, the campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 52,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while humanitarian organisations warn that the region is on the brink of famine.