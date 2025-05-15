Middle East Monitor
Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, death toll rises to 216

May 15, 2025 at 1:32 pm

Palestinian journalist Hassan Sammour, an anchor for Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, on 15 May 2025

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza today, bringing to 216 the number of media personnel killed since October 2023, local authorities said.

Hassan Sammour, an anchor for Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, and his family were killed in the pre-dawn strike that hit eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the government media office said in a statement.

The media office denounced Israel’s targeting of Palestinian journalists and called on human rights and media institutions around the world to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Thousands more are thought to have been killed and left trapped under the rubble.

